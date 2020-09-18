The Yemeni army has on Thursday launched another wave of air attacks on Abha International Airport in the Asir region of southern Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in statement.

Sare’e said the Air Force had launched large operations towards Abha International Airport, using Sammad-3 drones that hit important military target with high accuracy.

He added that “the attack comes in response to the continuous escalation by the enemy and its continuous siege on our country.”

Prior to the latest attack, the army’s spokesman had already vowed that more painful operations against the Saudi regime will be carried out if it continues its aggression and siege against the Yemeni people.

Over the past two days, the army forces launched a series of drone strikes against military sites at Abha International Airport.