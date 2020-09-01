An official source at Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to provoke the feelings of Arabs and Muslims.

The source said that “the UAE did not just normalise with the Zionist enemy, but rather received a flight directly from the Zionist entity that passed through Saudi airspace.”

The ministry stayed that it considers this “a step that proves to the world that the two countries of the aggression, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are in coordination with the enemy entity, and are splitting international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”

“Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, through this normalisation step, think that by getting close to the Zionist enemy and the American administration, their rule as families will be permanent.”

The source pointed out that the Arab peoples will never accept the so-called” Deal of the Century”, nor the UAE normalisation deal or the passage of Zionist flights through Saudi airspace.