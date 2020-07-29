Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population Taha Al-Mutawakkil has on Tuesday accused the United Nations of “renouncing its duty” of transferring a shipment of medical aid provided by the Sultanate of Oman to Yemen.

According to the Saba news agency, Al-Mutawakkil said that the aid shipment, which contains modern health equipment, advanced artificial respiration devices, means of protection and medicines, has finally arrived at the Ministry of Health storages, after about three months of delay in their transportation from the neighboring Sultanate of Oman to Yemen.

The Minister of Public Health and Population stated he values the medical assistance provided by the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries, in light of the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the aggression and the siege.

He called upon all Arab and Islamic countries and the entire free world to break the siege and initiate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people, who today lack the necessary fuel to operate hospitals and health centers due to the coalition’s detaining of oil ships.

Minister Al-Mutawakkil praised the efforts of the Yemeni national delegation in negotiations, and its prominent role in trying to provide humanitarian aid and ways of delivering it to Sana’a, in cooperation with various international bodies and nations, particularly the Sultanate of Oman. This is particularly needed considering the extensive procrastination by the United Nations in providing necessary needs for the health sector.