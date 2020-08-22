The military media of the Yemeni army has on Friday released video footage showing the army forces launching a military operation against the largest strongholds of al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula (AQAP) and Daesh (ISIS) in several areas of Bayda province, central Yemen.

The video shows Yemeni army forces storming Daesh and al-Qaeda dens in Qaifah, Walad Rabie and Al-Qurashya areas.

According to the military media, the army forces found factories and manufacturing workshops for the making of explosive belts for AQAP and ISIS terrorist elements in the same area.

The footage and photographs showed the army and Popular Committees finding modern US-made M47 Dragon missiles and M2 Browning machine guns, which in this region are only officially used by the armies of the Gulf states and Israel.

The war media footage documented modern and sophisticated US weapons, cameras and aerial surveillance user to monitor areas under its control, and food aid bags from the World Food Programme (WFP).

The Yemeni army forces were able to capture several Daesh elements, including Saudis and others from different nationalities during the operation.

The scenes showed some of the publications of Daesh Qaifah, one of which says that Daesh took responsibility for the assassination of Colonel Mohammed Saleh al-Radfani, Deputy Director of the so-called Security Belt militia, in front of his home in Mansoura neighborhood in December 2019.

Numerous statements, films and video recordings of crimes committed by takfiri organisations in a number of Yemeni areas were also found.

The scenes also showed documents revealing the links between the terrorist organisations and the coalition of aggression, coordination between the two parties, extensive support provided by the leadership of the Saudi-led aggression to takfiri terrorist groups and addition to missiles with the logo of Saudi Arabia on them