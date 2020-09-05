The Yemeni Media Union (YMU), in cooperation with the Guinness University for Science and Technology, has launched a training course entitled “English Journalism: Focus and Act”, in the capital Sana’a on Saturday.

The course will continue from September 5th to September 9th, with the participation of 15 media professionals from various national media organisations.

During the inauguration, Hassan Hammou Sharaf al-Din, General Secretary of the Yemeni Media Union (YMU), said that the five-day course aims to provide 15 media professionals from various media outlets with knowledge and skills for writing journalistic work in English.

Hassan Hammoud pointed out the importance of the course, which comes within the activities of the Union for the year 2020, which aims to develop the skills of journalists in writing reports and articles in order to convey the suffering of the Yemeni people and communicate with the outside world in its global language.

The course aims to enhance the skills of journalists in a professional media format that keeps pace with the development of the international media, he added.

Sharaf al-Din stressed that any national institution needs to train media cadres in how to address and coordinate with the international media, in order to convey the oppression of the Yemeni people and convey the messages of their suffering to the world in light of the ongoing Saudi-led aggression.

For his part, trainer Nasser Arrabyee said that the importance of the training course comes within the framework of enabling the media to develop their abilities and deal with the international media.