Yemen’s Defence Minister, Major General Mohammed al-Atifi, has on Saturday praised the victories achieved by the army and Popular Committees in defence of the sovereignty, unity and independence of Yemen.

This came during his visit to a number of military sites in Jawf province and his inspection of the conditions of the fighters in al-Khanjar camp, Khab Washaf district.

“We are now in the fourth stage of the strategic balance of deterrence operations,” said Major General al-Atifi in his speech to the troops in Khab Washaef district.

“The more the aggression coalition escalates its arrogance and crimes against women and children, the more our options are increased and our readiness is high to deter it,” he added.

He explained that Leader of Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has advised Saudi-led coalition countries to stop their aggression and lift their siege, and the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, has presented more than one peace initiative to the invaders.

The Minister of Defence confirmed the readiness of the leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff to move to the next stage of Yemeni self-defence.

“The aggression coalition countries are the ones who started the war against our country, and if they continue, it is us who will control the end of this war,” he concluded.