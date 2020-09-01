The Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population has condemned the statement of the UN Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, in which he ignored the disastrous effects of the coalition’s continued detention of fuel vessels on the health situation in Yemen, describing it as “a clear and flagrant disregard.”

“After about 4 months of preventing fuel vessels from reaching the port of Hodeidah by the US-Saudi aggression, affecting the vital and service facilities, the UN Envoy surprised us with his statement,” spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Yousef Al-Hadhiri said on Tuesday.

“Martin Griffiths surprised us with a statement under the title” A Statement by the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on the importance of Making Fuel Available in Yemen”, in which he completely disregards the reference to the health sector and its impact, contenting himself with a constructive proposition that does not help reveal the truth,” Al-Hadhiri added.

Al-Hadhiri confirmed that “this neglect was not an error, but rather a deliberate act, in order not to show the humanitarian gap that could draw the attention of the international community to the humanitarian catastrophe that Yemen suffers from.”

He noted that Griffiths did not mention in his statement that the continued interruption of fuel affects 80% of patients with chronic diseases, accidents and emergency cases who live in the countryside and are unable to access the necessary health services in city centers.

“We in the Ministry of Health strongly condemn the UN Envoy’s continued clear and scandalous bias towards the murderous criminals represented by the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries,” the Ministry of Health spokesman said.

“Griffiths’ tenure as an envoy has not witnessed any improvement or progress in the level of humanitarian services provided to Yemen in light of the siege and aggression it has been suffering for more than 65 months. Instead, the United Nations has taken a lead in the siege against Yemen.”

The UN Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, issued a statement on Sunday about what he called “the importance of making fuel available in Yemen,” calling for “finding a solution.”

However, he ignored the Stockholm Agreement that included a solution guaranteeing the flow of fuel vessels to the port of Hodeidah and the supply of their tax and customs revenues to account for employees’ salaries.