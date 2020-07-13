The Yemeni Parliament on Monday strongly condemned the continual crimes of Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni people, the latest of which was targeting of a civilian house in Washha district of Hajjah province, which killed ten civilians.

In its session, Parliament affirmed that “the international silence and the policy of double standards contributed to the aggression coalition countries’ persistence in killing women and children and committing more crimes in Yemen, which makes the United Nations and all its affiliates involved in these massacres.”

The Parliament members considered these massacres and crimes “a stain on the forehead of the international institutions that are supposed to stand by the victims, not in the ranks of the executioners and killers of children and women.”

They called for a speedy investigation into all documented crimes.

In this regard, the House of Representatives addressed a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to a number of Arab leaders, international federations and parliaments, and to the Human Rights Council.

The letter explained that the Yemeni people are living the largest humanitarian catastrophe in the world, especially after the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The House’s letter reiterated that the Parliament in the capital, Sana’a, is the sole representative of the Yemeni people in all its political, social and cultural segments and spectra, and warned against the mercenary puppet government signing any oil and gas contracts and agreements selling the wealth and capabilities of the Yemeni people under any name.