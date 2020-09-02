On Tuesday, a political seminar was organised in the capital Sana’a by the Majal Forum Political Social Consultancy organisation, revealing the reasons for the relations between certain Arab regimes and the Zionist entity.

Abdullah Sabri, president of the Yemeni Media Union, noted that a new phase of normalisation of relations with the nation’s existential enemy was under way.

Sabri indicted in a working paper entitled “The Arab-Israeli conflict between the slope of normalisation and the turning point of resistance”, to the US declaration on August 13 and the peace agreement between the UAE and the Zionist entity.

“This declaration, and the expectations of similar steps being arranged in other Arab countries, means region will have moved to a new phase of normalisation of relations with the existential enemy of the nation,” Abdullah Sabri said.

He pointed out that “the hidden and public relations between the UAE and the Zionist entity in many of its tracks, have revealed the near-total normalisation between them. However, the official declaration of the Emirati betrayal for the Palestinian cause was shocking.”

Sabri touched on the role of the Axis of Resistance in the course of the Arab-Israeli conflict, which prevented the liquidation of the Palestinian issue, and addressed the pressures and attempts to separate the Islamic nation from the central issue.

” The strategic victory of the Axis of Resistance against Daesh and other terrorist groups, revealed many of the facts that the misinformation worked to obscure: from the fact that the majority of Arab regimes have printed their relations with the Zionist entity from under the table, and that Tel Aviv’s relationship with some Arab capitals is stronger than the relations of many Arab countries with each other.”

During the seminar, several participants stressed that UAE normalisation with the Zionist entity is a betrayal of the Islamic nation and of the Holy Places of Islam.