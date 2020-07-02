The Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation had strongly condemned the statements of the UN Envoy to Yemen, in which he called on the local parties to “allow oil derivative ships to reach the port of Hodeidah.”

The Corporation condemned Martin Griffith for his statement which seems to blame the local authority and the ports for not allowing food and fuel shipments to enter Hodeidah.

In reality, the Saudi-led invading coalition maintains a near total blockade of the Red Sea coast of Yemen, and has banned numerous vessels from passing through or making port in Yemen.

In a statement to Saba news agency, the Corporation expressed its “surprise and regret” for such misleading statements, “especially as they come from the UN Envoy who knows very well that the aggression force prevents the entry of oil ships, and that the port of Hodeidah is in compliance with the International System for Ports Security (ISPS).”

In the statement, the Corporation held the forces of aggression responsible for the crime of holding ships in the waters of the Red Sea and preventing their access to the ports of Hodeidah.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have often blamed Yemen for “not allowing” fuel shipments to arrive in Yemen, without providing evidence for these claims. In reality, dozens of vessels are stuck at sea or have been forced to return back, after having been stopped by Saudi military ships and forbidden from continuing towards the Yemeni coast.

The statement also stressed that the United Nations, in its silence, is “the main partner in all crimes committed against the Yemenis for more than half a decade.”

The Corporation called on the international community and the Security Council to lift the siege, stop the piracy committed by the countries of aggression, and to allow ships that have been granted the necessary permits from the UN Office of Protection and Inspection (UNVIM) in Djibouti to access the port of Hodeidah.

The statement called on all the international and human rights organisations to stand with the Yemeni people.