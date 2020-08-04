Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, has condemned the hostile approach of the US administration towards the Syrian Arab Republic and its people, by supporting groups outside the state’s regime and law and their complicity in the looting of Syrian oil.

Hisham Sharaf denounced in a statement the US sponsoring of an agreement between a US oil company and the militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces, meant to invest in oil production and sell it. Such oil exploitation and sales without permission from the country’s government, in this case Syria, are illegal by international law.

The Minister stressed that such an approach “is practiced only by thieves of the wealth of peoples.”

Sharaf noted that the illegal agreement has been conducted under the auspices of the international community and the United Nations, and is an agreement for thieves and outlaws who had been created and armed by the White House.

Minister Sharaf stressed that the National Salvation Government condemns the conspiracy against Syria and its steadfast people.

“What is currently taking place is the looting of the wealth of the Syrian people, the same crime of theft and looting that has been taking place for years in the Republic of Yemen through the theft of the oil and gas wealth of the Yemeni people,” he said.

He explained that the Yemeni government continues to monitor and document details and information related to the looting of oil and gas by Saudi Arabia, the UAE as well as their militias and armed groups during the past years of aggression, in preparation for bringing the issue before the international community and international anti-corruption courts.

He stressed that any arrangements for a peaceful political solution in Yemen could not overlook dealing with this theft and corruption, whether by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE or the leaders of armed militias and political groups currently allied with them.

“The temporary protection that the US currently gives them will not benefit them, and will not continue under follow-up of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington and their monitoring of these practices of corruption and theft. All these thieves will find themselves in front of international courts,” Hisham Sharaf concluded.