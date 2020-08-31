The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries are determined to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement, stressing that the coalition continues to detain vessels and prevent their entry to the port of Hodeidah.

“This criminal act is not surprising for a coalition that has practiced brutal aggression and an unjust blockade on the Yemeni people since March 26, 2015,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The detention of the vessels is inconsistent with the ethics of war. It represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and of the Stockholm Agreement, which explicitly provided for the unimpeded entry of ships and goods to the port of Hodeidah. It also contradicts the Security Council resolutions in support of the Stockholm Agreement, which stipulated not to impede the entry of fuel ships,” the statement added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the lies issued by the pro-aggression government are no longer fooling anyone.

The statement indicated that the UN Special Envoy to Yemen had called for a joint meeting to discuss the mechanism of controlling revenues and covering the deficit in a manner that guarantees the disbursement of salaries at the level of the Republic.

It considered the aggression side’s absence from the meeting to be a clear sign of intransigence of insistence to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement.

“The UN Envoy did not clarify in his statement issued on Sunday who was the party responsible for the obstruction and failure of this meeting,” the statement added.

It stressed that the United Nations should have a clear position in condemning the crime of seizing ships and call for respecting the Stockholm Agreement.

The Foreign Ministry said that “the UN positions have encouraged the aggressive party to continue to underestimate this agreement, to the point of demanding new proposals that legitimise and accommodate the the pro-aggression government, its violations and its irresponsible stances.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on humanitarian organisations and all free individuals to condemn the detention of the vessels and raise their voices regarding the determination shown by the coalition of aggression to continue to detain fuel ships and multiply the suffering of the Yemeni people.