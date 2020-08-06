The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs has on Thursday condemned the torture of prisoner Abdullah Ahsan Naji al-Juraidi by Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries in Ma’rib province. Al-Juraidi, who is from Sana’a province, died as a result of the horrifying tortured he was subjected to by his Saudi jailers.

The Committee noted in a statement that this crime is the second of its sort in less than a month, amidst suspicious silence of the United Nations and its organisations operating in Yemen, despite being informed of every crime against the prisoners.

“The prisoner, Abdullah Al-Juraidi, was in good health and was among the prisoners about whom was agreed to release them in the consultations of Amman,” the Committee said.

The Committee furthermore explained that after the body was examined by specialists, it was confirmed that the cause of death was the brutal torture to which he had been subjected.

The statement pointed out that a number of prisoners’ families informed the Committee that they had received threatening messages from the mercenary leaders in Ma’rib, warning that their captive relatives would await the same fate.

The Committee called on the UN Envoy to Yemen and his team to take responsibility for protecting prisoners according to international laws and agreements, as well as in the ways stipulated in the Stockholm Agreement.

The statement called on local and international organisations to condemn the crime and ensure it won’t be repeated.