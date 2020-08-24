Israeli occupation warplanes have launched air raids on targets in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, claiming that the bombing was in retaliation to incendiary balloons coming from the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources, the Zionist occupation force bombed agricultural land in the area of Al-Mills with rockets fired by reconnaissance aircraft and warplanes. So far, no casualties or damage has been reported.
