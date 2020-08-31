Israeli occupation forces have set a massive fire at a barbed wire fence to the east of the occupied town of Majdal Shams in Quneitra northern countryside, which caused the explosion of a landmine, SANA News Agency reported on Monday.

The fire, which was set by the Israeli occupation soldiers, extended to the east of the barbed wire fence, in front of Majdal Shams town, and reached the agricultural and pastoral lands in Quneitra countryside which caused the blast of a landmine, according to the report.

The agency pointed out that Quneitra firefighting brigades headed for the area to put out the fire and prevented it from extending to the farms and the surrounding forests in the region.