The Israeli occupation army has carried out a blatant attack on southern Lebanon, firing more than 20 phosphorus shells over Lebanese airspace of the border areas.

Zionist media claimed that a “security incident” took place near the occupied Al-Manara area on the border with Lebanon, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a picnic with his family at a nearby hotel.

At midnight on Tuesday, the occupied Al-Manara are witnessed a large-scale state of high alert for the Zionist army in the area, complete with drone flights and a total closure of roads to and from the area.

The Israeli occupation army spokesman asked residents of several Israeli settlements to “stay in their homes and follow up on the instructions,” in reference to the imposition of a curfew.

The occupation military repeatedly fired flares at the border area with Lebanon, and even fired phosphorus bombs at Lebanese territories in the area between Houla and Mais Al-Jabal towns, Al-Manar TV reported.

“Netanyahu has arrived at a military base in the north, and chaired a meeting on order to discuss developments on the border with Lebanon,” the Israeli media quoted sources as saying, despite declaring “the end of the security event.”

“All the frequent information about a security event has been issued by the Israeli enemy, and no information has been issued by the Lebanese side” to date. according to Al-Manar TV.